Dawn Staley, Gamecocks Go Line Dancing in Dallas

Dawn Staley line dances with her players on March 29, 2017. (Photo: Gamecock Women's Basketball Twitter)

Dallas, TX (WLTX) - The Gamecocks women's basketball is getting plenty of work in--but also having a little fun-- as they continue the preparations for Friday's showdown with Stanford in the Final Four.

Let's just say the day ended with USC Head Coach Dawn Staley sitting on a bull, and the team line dancing. But we'll get to that in just a second.

The first big event was a promotional shoot for ESPN, which is airing the game. The team posed for videos and still pictures that people will see during Friday's broadcast.

The also got their official jerseys, which include a patch that says "Women's Final Four Dallas 2017."

A short time later, it was off to practice, where they went through drills to get ready for the Cardinal.

Then finally, they went to the Salute dinner, which honors all the participants in the Final Four. Owing to the locations where the Final Four is taking place, it had a western them. And the Gamecocks got right in the mood, with the coaches wearing cowboy hats,and the team line dancing. And yes, Staley got right there with them. You can see the video above.

Oh, and Staley also sat on a live bull.

Don't believe us? Here's the pic she took of it.

