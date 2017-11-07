Gamecock Xtra 11-07 USC Hosts Florida
South Carolina hosts Florida and you can watch on News19 on Saturday at noon.In this edition of Gamecock Xtra tackles the Florida matchup and a new look for USC's quarterback.Pregame coverage of USC and Florida starts at 11 am on News 19.
wltx 7:53 PM. EST November 07, 2017
