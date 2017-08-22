Gamecocks Adding Flames to the '2001' Football Entrance

(Photo: GamecocksOnline)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The most exciting entrance in college football just got kicked up a notch.

The University of South Carolina announced Tuesday night that they will be adding pyro, or flames, to their famous "2001" sequence at the beginning of home football games.

The school says they will have four flame units, with each unit producing flames in excess of 20 feet, and eight Co2 jets that will create plumes of ‘smoke’ between 20-25 feet long.

“We believe this will be the most explosive team entrance in college football,” said Eric Nichols, South Carolina Senior Associate AD/Marketing & Branding.

For years now, the Gamecocks have run onto the field while smoke machines go off. Combined with the theme from "2001: A Space Odyssey," it always whips the fans into a frenzy before the contest begins. It's become a nationally known signature for the team.

"The University of South Carolina is the only NCAA team currently utilizing these effects for football games on this scale,” said Justin Pruett, Show Producer for Pyrotecnico FX. “Use of this type of equipment is more often seen across the NFL,"

Pruett says they spent 200 man hours dedicated to the design, building and testing of the on-field towers, according to Pruett.

The school say for safety reasons, some on-field adjustments will be made for those individuals on the field during the team entrance, including VIPs, recruits, media, the band and cheerleaders.

