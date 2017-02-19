Gamecocks Allow One Hit But Lose To Spartans

COLUMBIA, SC - It's rare that a pitcher throws a one-hitter and loses but that happened to the Gamecocks on Sunday.
South Carolina up 2-0 in their 3 game series against UNC-Greensboro as they look to sweep the Spartans at Founders Park.
Adam Hill on the mound making his season debut for USC and the righty had a masterful performance. Hill had command throughout the day striking out seven batters in 7 innings of work. He tossed 6 scoreless innings.
But in the third inning the Spartans took advantage of a miscue. Hill walked Austin Embler who stole second and got to third on a passed ball. Then Shelton Tripp hits an rbi ground out to bring home Embler and the Spartans lead 1-0.
"It's tough you know. It's something that I gotta to clean up. I got to be better than that. I can't walk that guy. If I don't walk that guy it's a tie ball game so yeah it's something I definitely got to clean up," Hill said.
Then Matt Frisbee got busy for the Spartans as he threw 7 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to try and match Hill in what turned into a pitchers duel. Both team defenses made a series of plays at key times to keep the score at 1-0.
USC couldn't get anything going offensively but LT Tolbert tried to spark a rally with a base knock in the bottom of the ninth.
But it was too little too late as the Spartans hold on for the 1-0 win to avoid the sweep.
"This was one of those games where one mistake is going to cost ya and we had a mistake. And then we couldn't capitalize on a few opportunities offensively and you know we lost one to nothing," USC head coach Chad Holbrook said. "But we'll be alright. We got a dang good team and I certainly like what I saw out of them all weekend long."
"We played well, hit some ball hard, it's just baseball," Hill added.
Despite the loss South Carolina wins the series 2-1 and they'll host Charlotte this Tuesday.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs