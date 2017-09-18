WLTX
Gamecocks And Aggies Game Time Announced

Joe Cook, wltx 10:15 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - After this weekend when the Gamecocks host LA Tech it's back to SEC play. 
 
South Carolina will travel to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept 30. Kickoff time is set for 730 eastern. The game will be on the SEC Network. The announcement came today.
 
USC will have a chance to end another three game losing streak to a SEC opponent. The Aggies lead the all-time series 3-0.
 

