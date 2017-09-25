Gamecocks And Razorbacks Game Time Announced

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks visit Texas A&M this weekend but that following week they will host Arkansas.

Today the kickoff time was announced and USC will play the Razorbacks at 4pm on Saturday October 7. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Arkansas leads the series 13-9 over USC but this will be the first meeting between the teams since 2013. USC has won the last two meetings and they are 6-5 at home against the Razorbacks.

© 2017 WLTX-TV