Gamecocks Are Targeting Arizona Quarterback

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina football recruiting footprint is moving west of the Mississippi River again. The Gamecocks made an offer to Hamilton High School quarterback Tyler Shough.

Shough threw for 2097 yards, 29 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as a sophomore. He's rated as four star pro-style quarterback by Rivals.com and is ranked among the top five prospects in Arizona for 2018.

The Gamecocks will get in line for Shough. The 6'4", 190 pound quarterback has received offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Georgia, California and Florida State just to name a few.

As far as current USC football players from long distance rising sophomore defensive back Morgan Vest hails from Leander Texas. Transfer cornerback Keisean Nixon comes to USC from Compton, Ca and Arizona Western Community College.

The Hamilton HS quarterback is on South Carolina's radar for the class of 2018.

