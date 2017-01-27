Gamecocks Can Continue Great Play At Mizzou

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) on defense against Florida International Golden Panthers guard Kimar Williams (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina men's basketball team take their shooting show on the road today. They are in Columbia, Miss facing the Mizzou Tigers.

The Gamecocks rebounded from their first conference loss of the year against the Kentucky Wildcats with one of their best games of the season. They scored a season high 98 points in their win over Auburn.

Now they face a Mizzou Tiger team that is at the bottom of the SEC. Mizzou is 0-7 in conference play. USC can easily overlook the Tigers but it's one game at time for the Gamecocks.

"All the games are important. They may be be Mizzou but it's still a team in our conference that we have to look up to as a top team. So when we play them we have to play as hard as we can," sophomore guard Marcus Blanton said. He played a season high 13 minutes in the Auburn win and contributed a lot energy and in the rebounding effort. "

In that Auburn victory the Gamecocks hit 15 threes which is the most for South Carolina during the Frank Martin era. His team has the confidence to continue to hit those shots as they look for conference win number 7.

"We've been getting a lot of shots up lately. We have all season but after the Kentucky we really concentrated on getting a lot of shots up because we felt like there were a lot of points we left on the table in that game." senior guard Justin McKie said. McKie scored a career high 13 points against Auburn.

"It was fun to get back on track and see some shots go in and we enjoy it," McKie added.

Tip-off is at tonight at 8:30 PM ET. You can watch on the SEC Network.

