Gamecocks Defeat Florida With Big Second Quarter

Dec 11, 2016; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot over Minnesota Golden Gophers

A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates had double-doubles as No. 5 South Carolina defeated Florida 81-62 on Sunday to remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play.



Wilson scored 23 points and corralled 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double in six games. Coates had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Wilson left the game with 4:19 to play after injuring her right ankle.



South Carolina led 47-24 at halftime, with most of its damage being done in a dominant second quarter. The Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0) outscored the Gators 26-5 in the period. Allisha Gray and Wilson combined for 16 of South Carolina's points in that span.



Gray had 18 points before fouling out for South Carolina.

