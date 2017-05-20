Gamecocks Dominate On The Diamond

Justin Row at bat for the Gamecocks (Photo: SEC Network, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecock baseball team looked to end a disappointing regular season strong on Saturday. They did just that with a resounding 10-0 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Both teams clashed for their series and season finales at Founders Park.

Riley Hogan hits a fast grounder down the left field line for a double in the bottom of the third for USC. Justin Row scores and it's 2-0 USC. That is just a preview of the game USC was going to have.

Same inning with two outs for the Gamecocks and John Jones gets a single to bring Hogan home and it's 3-0 Gamecocks as they fans cheered. They've been waiting for this kind of performance seemingly all year.

Then in the bottom of the sixth Row at the dish and he would plate two with a double and USC goes up 7-0.

South Carolina plays one of their best games of the year, 12 hits, no errors and four different pitchers combine to shutout Georgia 10-0. USC will be the 11th seed in the SEC tournament and will play Vanderbilt this Tuesday morning at 10:30 ET.

