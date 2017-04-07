Gamecocks Fall To Commodores In Extras

File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - Despite Clark Schmidt's 11 strikeouts in 7 innings the Gamecocks lost to Vanderbilt 5-3 in 13 innings on Friday night at home.

The Gamecocks led 3-0 before the Commodores got the tying run in the ninth.

Julian Infante hit a two-run homer for Vanderbilt in the top of the 13th which proved to be the difference.

USC (20-10), 6-5 SEC) had a season high 17 strikeouts in the loss.

South Carolina wraps up the three game series today at noon at Founders Park. South Carolina national champion women's basketball team head coach Dawn Staley will throw out the first pitch before the game.

