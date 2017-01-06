Gamecocks Have SEC Opener at Home on WLTX

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) dunks. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina faces Texas A&M for their SEC home opener on Saturday on WLTX.

The last time the Gamecocks played the Aggies, South Carolina pulled off the upset victory at Texas A&M 81-78 last season.

The Gamecocks have had a solid start to their season posting up an 11-3 record, with their last win coming against Georgia in their SEC debut for the season.

On the other side of the court, Texas A&M have started out with an 8-5 record but the Aggies have dropped their last two SEC games with Tennessee at home and playing No. 6 Kentucky out on the road.

What's going to be South Carolina's strong suit? PJ Dozier has been the backbone on defense averaging over 2 steals a game. Dozier leads the SEC in steals per game and is ranked 15th nationally. It's safe to say that the guard is more comfortable with his outside shooting. So far this season, Dozier has dropped 25 three's which is 15 more than the 10 he had his freshman season.

Another key contributor for the Gamecocks is the return of Sindarius Thornwell, who is no question the leader of this men's basketball team.

"Sindarius has become a very strong personality for this team which is good but some of these young guys were too dependent on him making plays and being the voice and the spirti and with him stepping away, we lost a couple of games," said Head Coach Frank Martin.

But with the win over Georgia, things are looking up for the Gamecocks. "I saw guys in those difficult moments step up and do more and show that they have the capabilities of growing and becoming greater," said Martin. Now you add Sindarius back into the mix, now we're going to start growing as a basketball team."

After leaving Athens, South Carolina came away with more than just a win in the record books.

"I think they were like 30 in the RPI," said Martin. "That's a quality win for our guys, for our team, and something that our team did need which is a little bit of confidence now."

With the Aggies, South Carolina will need to pay attention in the post game with Tyler Davis. The sophomore forward and center is one of four players that average double figure points per contest with 14.2. Along with that, Davis is ranked seventh in the SEC in rebounds per game with 7.3.

Also in the paint, the Gamecocks need to shoot their shots wisely because the Aggies are ranked 15th nationally with blocks per game. Robert Williams leads the team with 2.5 blocks per contest.

