Gamecocks Swimming Heads to Knoxville for SEC Championships

The University of South Carolina's Swimming and Diving team heads to Knoxville, TN to compete in this year's Southeastern Conference Championships. The meet will take place tomorrow Tuesday February, 14 through February 18 at the Jones Aquatic Center.

The Gamecocks are expected to have a historic season this week compared to years past. Returning junior and Olympian from Egypt, Akram Mahmoud is looking to defend his title in the 1650 yard freestyle. Last year he was runner up in the 500 yard freestyle who got out touched by a senior from The University of Florida by seventeen one hundredths of a second. Junior Tom Peribonio finished third in the mile and is expected to place top three again with Mahmoud by his side.

Sophomore Emma Barksdale finaled in the 200 and 400 yard individual medley last year and is back to do it again. Junior Nils Wich-Glasen finished third in the 200 yard breaststroke and is another competitor to look out for this week.

Head Coach McGee Moody thinks this year will be different from others because school records are projected to drop and the performance level of the team compared to years past has skyrocketed.

"This group we have going into SECs, especially on our womens side, is going to show us something pretty special," Moody says and continues to mention, "I think for the first time in a very long time, you're going to see our women really show out at SECs and make an impact at NCAAs."

In years past the womens team has not placed at NCAAs, but Moody is confident that this will be the year they do.

Last season the men were top 20 in the NCAA and continue to make their way further up.

Junior diver and Olympian from South Africa Julia Vincent and Senior diver Jordan Gotro always have an impact on how the team performs at SECs racking up points for the womens and mens team. This year the Gamecocks expect them to stand out over the other divers competing because of Julia's performance at the Olympics and Jordan's performance at Olympic Trials. Sophomore Allyson Nied finished third in the Women's platform dive last year and should finish at least top three again.

Though immensely exciting, this five day meet will bring a lot challenges to the competitors. This is the longest meet these athletes will have to compete in, and to stay strong throughout the week, they will have to keep their intensity up. "Keeping them focused for a five day period of consistent racing will be extremely hard but definitely doable," Moody reflects.

Its the most exciting time of the year for these Gamecock swimmers and divers, getting their time to shine in the spotlight and show off from all their hard work they've put in the past six months.

There will be complete coverage of all five days being streamed on the SEC Network+ and the WatchESPN app. Follow @GamecockSwim the official Twitter account of the Swimming and Diving team for live updates.

