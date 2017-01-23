Gamecocks Look To Bounce Back In Auburn Game

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) controls the ball in front of Georgia Bulldogs guard J.J. Frazier (30) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

The Gamecocks defeated No.19 Florida but fell to No.5 Kentucky on the run this past week. They moved up to No.23 in the latest AP Poll and are second in the SEC after Florida lost to Vanderbilt. But now USC may have their toughest slate of the year mentally starting with Auburn tonight at 6:30.

The Tigers aren't the best in the conference (13-6, 3-4 SEC) but South Carolina (15-4, 5-1 SEC) has the opportunity to really put a hold being the number two team in the SEC standings going into the tournament if they get on a 5 o 6 game winning streak.

USC can't afford to sleep on Auburn or their upcoming opponents who are middle of the pack or are at the bottom of the conference. Any losses say in the next five outings (vs Auburn, at Mizzou, at LSU, vs Georgia, vs Alabama) could hurt them on Selection Sunday.

"We can't lose those games," USC senior guard Sindarius Thornwell said. "Us older guys that's been here that went through it last year, our job is to keep the young guys focused and let them know that ok we lost to Kentucky but this game is the most important game of the season right now."

South Carolina will try to hold down the fort, much like they did with Thornwell was suspended,until sophomore guard PJ Dozier comes back and is fully healthy. He missed the Kentucky game because of back spasm. USC head coach Frank Martin also had this issue but he believes Dozier should be able to recover and be back to the player he was.

"There's not structural issues, there's not a disc problem, there's none of that. He's never had an issue with his back before. This is a first for him and back spasms are miserable," Frank Martin said. He's been receiving a lot of treatment and the target is 6:30 pm"

Auburn is actually had a good stretch of play recently. After losing three straight SEC contests they've won three of their last four including their last two over LSU and Alabama. Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl picked up his 500th win with the LSU victory.

The Tigers are sneaky good in the SEC stats. Their are third in scoring (79 ppg) and third in steals (7.7 spg). But they do allow the third most in points allowed per game so look to for the Gamecocks to exploit that deficiency.

South Carolina can continue use their staunch defense to fuel their offense. The Gamecocks can get in transition if they are able to create turnovers and finish off defensive stands with rebounds.

Thornwell will likely lead in scoring but if he'll get some help from Chris Silva, Duane Notice and others. Hopefully Duane Notice can go for a 20 point outburst. That would be welcomed if Dozier has to sit again. Or maybe a nice sixth man contribution from Justin McKie would also suffice.

Silva and Maik Kotsar can really control a game with their rebounding and defensive effort. Silva has also developed a post game but they have to avoid foul trouble. Fouls have been their Achilles heal. If they can defend without fouling then USC will be in good shape to play at the tempo they want.

This could be the start of USC winning game that they should win and have to win. If they can go on a run in conference then maybe the next they play Kentucky things will be a lot different.

The Gamecocks tip off at 6:30 pm ET at home in Colonial Life Arena.

(© 2017 WLTX)