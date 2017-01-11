Gamecocks Look to Continue Winning Streak

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Doniyah Cliney, forward A'ja Wilson, and guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore celebrate a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks' women's basketball team (13-1 overall, 3-0 in SEC) will look to win its eighth straight game Thursday night against the Georgia Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1) at the Colonial Life Arena.

The fifth-ranked Gamecocks are coming off an 81-62 win against Florida on Sunday. The Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 70-68 on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson is the Gamecocks' leading scorer with 16.9 points-per-game. Wilson did leave Sunday's game with an sprained ankle. Senior Alaina Coates leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10.6 a game.

The Bulldogs' leading scorer is Caliya Robinson, with 15.5 points-per-game. Pachis Roberts leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.4 per game.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks' have won 19 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, and 27 consecutive conference wins at home. The last loss came in 2015 against Kentucky. The last home conference loss was in 2013 against Texas A&M.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

