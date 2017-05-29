Gamecocks Miss Out On NCAA Tournament

File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - At the end of the NCAA selection South Carolina's name was not called and their season officially ended Monday afternoon.

They failed to make the field of 64 for the second time in three years. Carolina was the last of the first four teams out.

According to NCAA Chairman Scott Sidwell what ultimately doomed South Carolina was their 2-8 conference series record.

There were a couple of upsets in other leagues that hurt USC"s chances of getting an at large bid as well. USC's RPI was 31 and there are the highest RPI team to miss the tournament.

The Gamecocks finished 35-25 overall with a 13-17 record in the SEC. They went to the SEC tournament semifinals for the first time in a decade and finished 3-2 in Hoover, Alabama.

USC graduates four seniors from this year's team.

Freshman Carlos Cortes was an All-SEC freshman team pick this season. Cortes and Jonah Bride were also All-SEC tournament selections.

