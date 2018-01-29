Gamecocks Move Up In Women's Basketball AP Rankings

Jan 18, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. South Carolina won 95-82. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

NEW YORK - By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer



NEW YORK (AP) - UConn continues to lead the way in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.



The Huskies (20-0) are once again the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 32 votes from the national media panel Monday. UConn cruised to easy wins over Memphis and Tulane. Next up is a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to face the No. 7 Gamecocks.



The top five remained unchanged this week with Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville and Notre Dame following UConn.



Texas, UCLA and Florida State round out the first 10 teams.



Stanford moved back into the Top 25 at No. 24 and replaced Arizona State, which fell out of the poll.



Other tidbits from the poll:



FALLING BUCKEYES: Ohio State dropped six spots to No. 18 after getting routed by Maryland and Iowa State this week. The Buckeyes haven't been ranked this low since the final poll of the 2015 season, when they were 23rd.



DUCKS FLY TOGETHER: Oregon's climb up the poll has reached new heights as the Ducks are No. 6. Oregon has never been ranked that high. Before this season, ninth was the best the team had ever achieved. Oregon hosts Stanford and Cal this weekend in games that could put more room between the Ducks and the rest of the Pac-12.



SEC CLASHES: With five teams in the Top 25, it seems that every week there are great games in the Southeastern Conference. No. 14 Texas A&M visits 12th-ranked Tennessee on Thursday. That same night, second-ranked Mississippi State plays at No. 15 Missouri.



© 2018 Associated Press