LEXINGTON, KY - USC head coach Curtis Frye says that his team is best suited for a national competition. The Gamecocks will have a chance to show off that national championship caliber talent in Eugene, Oregon.
The Gamecocks dealt some weather delays in Lexington, Kentucky for the final day of competition in the NCAA East Regional but eventually they got on the track to punch their tickets to Eugene.
It was a busy and successful day for Ncincilili Titi. He placed second in his heat of the 200 meters dash. His time of 20.22 seconds was his second personal best this year.
Titi also anchored the men's 4x100 relay team which placed second in their heat with a time of 39.12 seconds.
Then Isaiah Moore finished second in his heat in the men's 110 meter hurdles as well. His time was 13.61 seconds.
There was a pleasant surprise for the women's 4x100 relay team. They were just out of the top 12 for national qualifying in 13th place but after two disqualifications in other heats the Gamecocks moved up in the ranks and will be going to the national championships.
10 combined individuals and teams are going to Eugene for the finals including walk-on Armand Woodley in the men's pole vault.
Below is a list of South Carolina's national qualifiers.
Ncincilili Titi- 200M
Natasha Dicks-Triple Jump
Markus Leemet-Decathlon
Josh Awontunde-Shot Put
Rougui Sow-Long Jump
Isaiah Moore-110 Meter Hurdles
Armand Woodley-Pole Vault
Tye Williams-High Jump
Men's and Women's 4x100 relay teams
The national outdoor track and field championships start June 7 in Eugene, Or.
