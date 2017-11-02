Gamecocks Play Number 1 UGA Saturday on WLTX

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the number 1 team in the College Football Rankings Saturday. USC plays Georgia in Athens.
The game will be broadcast on WLTX.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Gamecocks have won four of the last seven meetings however Georgia won last year at Williams Brice.
Georgia leads the all-time series with a 49-18-2 record against South Carolina.
