Gamecocks Play Number 1 UGA Saturday on WLTX

(Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA Today Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the number 1 team in the College Football Rankings Saturday. USC plays Georgia in Athens.

The game will be broadcast on WLTX.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Gamecocks have won four of the last seven meetings however Georgia won last year at Williams Brice.

Georgia leads the all-time series with a 49-18-2 record against South Carolina.

Before Saturday's game, join News19 for for our Gamecock Tailgate special at 11 a.m. and then our Gamecock Pregame coverage at 1:30 p.m.

© 2017 WLTX-TV