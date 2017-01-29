Gamecocks Prepare For Emotional Game Against Tennessee

Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket past Jacksonville Dolphins forward Christin Mercer (21) (Photo: Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports)

Monday night Colonial Life Arena will no doubt be filled as the South Carolina women's basketball team takes on one of the most successful programs in college basketball history in Tennessee. The Gamecocks and their fans will also pay respect to one of the icons of the game.

USC will honor the legendary Pat Summitt. Fans are encouraged to fill the lower bowl of the CLA and participate in a card stunt that will pay homage to Sumitt, her accomplishments and contributions to women's basketball.

"I grew up watching her. She recruited me as a high schooler," USC head coach Dawn Staley said. "She was our competition in college and she was somewhat of a colleague in the same conference. Every step of the way of the way you've only seen her do great things to grow the game."

"We don't want her legacy to die down," Staley added. "I know some of the players don't know exactly the impact she had on the game but the reason why they're able to play and get scholarships is because she fought really hard to make sure girls had the same things the guys had."

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-7, 4-3 SEC) come to Columbia having won their past two games. This a matchup of the two best rebounding teams in the SEC. The Vols also have three players in the top five in scoring, rebounding and assists.

But South Carolina (18-1, 8-0 SEC) has proven they are a Final Four Candidate having won 13 straight games and 30 SEC games in a row. A few year's ago Tennessee was the cream of the crop of the conference now South Carolina is on top of the mountain and they intend to stay there.

"Growing up every girl kind of saw the Tennessees, the UConns being kind of the powerhouses and especially Tennessee being the powerhouse of the SEC," USC junior forward A'ja Wilson said. Wilson's 16.9 points per game are fourth best in the conference. "Now just being a part of a team where it has flipped and we are on the top, we just have to keep our guards up and continue to do us."

Freshman point guard Tyasha Harris, who is tied with Allisha Gray for the team lead in assists (50), feels this game will be just as intense as facing a top 5 team.

"I think just the competitiveness of the game we're going to have to compete for 40 minutes and I think it's going to be fun like Mississippi State. I think it's going to be a big rivalry and we'll see who comes out on top."

South Carolina's matchup with Tennessee will also be festive night at Colonial Life Arena. Dj Loui Vee is one the ones and twos for USC home games but he'll have some help as Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst of the football team will be guest DJs. The first 500 students will get t-shirts. There will be giveaways and raffles as well.

Tip-off is at 6 pm ET in the CLA on Monday night.

