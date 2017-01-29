Gamecocks Prepare For Emotional Game Against Tennessee

Monday night Colonial Life Arena will no doubt be filled as the South Carolina women's basketball team takes on one of the most successful programs in college basketball history in Tennessee. The Gamecocks and their fans will also pay respect to one of the icons of the game.
USC will honor the legendary Pat Summitt. Fans are encouraged to fill the lower bowl of the CLA and participate in a card stunt that will pay homage to Sumitt, her accomplishments and contributions to women's basketball.
"I think just the competitiveness of the game we're going to have to compete for 40 minutes and I think it's going to be fun like Mississippi State. I think it's going to be a big rivalry and we'll see who comes out on top."
South Carolina's matchup with Tennessee will also be festive night at Colonial Life Arena. Dj Loui Vee is one the ones and twos for USC home games but he'll have some help as Deebo Samuel and Hayden Hurst of the football team will be guest DJs. The first 500 students will get t-shirts. There will be giveaways and raffles as well.
Tip-off is at 6 pm ET in the CLA on Monday night.
