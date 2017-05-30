Gamecocks Ready For Track And Field Championships

(Photo: @GamecockTrack, Custom)

COLUMBIA, SC - Wednesday the USC track and field team will be competing in the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Gamecocks earned in 10 spots in the national finals after finishing the top 12 in their respective events inthe NCAA East Regional this past weekend.

In the field events look for shot put specialist Josh Awotunde to be a finalist. He's been in the top 10 all season for the Gamecocks. Tye Williams will competitive in the men's high jump while walk-on Armand Woodley will aim for an All-American finish in the men's pole vault.

For the women USC's Natasha Dicks will look to medal in the women's triple jump. She finished sixth overall in the East Regional. Rougi Sow will represent USC in the women's long jump.

On the track Isaiah Moore will be a favorite to podium in the men's 110 meter hurdles. He finished second overall in his heat in the East Regional. Ncincilili Titi was another runner up from the Region in the men's 200 meters. He has a chance to possibly win the event after posting the top time in the NCAA earlier this season. Both men's and women's 4x100 relay teams will look to upset the field.

Head coach Curtis Frye feels his team has a shot to accomplish what they've been training for all season.

"We have a shot at being at top 25 team on both sides. That's what our goal is going to be. How do we get into the top 25?" Frye said. "If we break that magic barrier with 10 points on the men's side and 10 for the women that puts you in good position and we're going to be scrapping like crazy to put ourselves in that position."

The NCAA Championships begin Wednesday and conclude this Saturday.

