Gamecocks Release SEC Slate

Dawn Staley holds the nets after cutting them down following the team's win over Florida State. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - The defending national champions of women's college basketball released their SEC schedule on Tuesday.

Among the notable dates the USC women's basketball team opens conference play at home against Texas A&M on New Year's Eve.

On February 5th they will be in Starksville to play Mississippi State. They met 3 times last year including the SEC tournament final and the national championship game where USC won 67-55.

Our SEC Schedule is here! 🙌



The #Gamecocks host six NCAA Tournament qualifiers in league play this season.



