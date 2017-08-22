Gamecocks Release SEC Slate

COLUMBIA, SC - The defending national champions of women's college basketball released their SEC schedule on Tuesday.
Among the notable dates the USC women's basketball team opens conference play at home against Texas A&M on New Year's Eve.
On February 5th they will be in Starksville to play Mississippi State. They met 3 times last year including the SEC tournament final and the national championship game where USC won 67-55.
Look below for the full conference schedule.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs