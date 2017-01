P.J. Dozier (Photo: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Lexington, KY (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks guard P.J. Dozier will not play during this evening's showdown against Kentucky.

The school announced about two hours before gametime that Dozier was suffering from back spasms, and wouldn't be available.

Dozier is the team's second leading scorer with 14.6 points per game. He's also grabbing 4.7 rebounds per contest.

