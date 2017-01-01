Gamecocks Start 2017 With Dominate SEC Win

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A'ja Wilson scored 23 points while Alaina Coates had her 50th career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with a 93-45 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 Coates and 6-5 Wilson were dominant down low, pushing the Gamecocks (11-1, 1-0 SEC) to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and rolling to their 13th straight win over the Crimson Tide (12-2, 0-1) and sixth consecutive series victory by 20 or more points.

For Coates, it was her eighth game this season with double figure points and rebounds. The senior is second all-time at South Carolina, behind Sheila Foster's 72 from 1979-82.

Alabama entered the game with four players averaging double figures. But Meoshonti Knight, Hannah Cook, Shaquera Wade and Jordan Lewis shot a combined 9-of-37 for 28 total points. Lewis' 10 topped the Crimson Tide, who were held to their smallest point total of the season.

PETE IACOBELLI, AP