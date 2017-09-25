Gamecocks Sweep C-USA Player Of the Week Soccer Awards

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The USC men's soccer team boasts two players of the week. Senior goalkeeper Williams Pyle and sophomore forward Luca Mayr are the Conference USA defensive and offensive players of the week.

Pyle recorded his second shutout the year, while Mayr scored the game winning goal in USC's 1-0 win over No.13 Furman last Tuesday.

Pyle finished with 9 saves last week and Mayr had a goal and an assist as USC got a win and a tie in their last two matches.

South Carolina will be play No.4 Wake Forest on the road Tuesday night.

