Gamecocks Sweep CSU

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Over at Beckham Field the Gamecock softball team hosted Charleston Southern in a double header tonight.

Cayla Drotar was named SEC Freshman Of the Week today and continued to produce for USC. She gets the strikeout in the first inning to get out of jam with runners on second and third. Drotar finished with 4Ks with one earned.

Then in the bottom of the frame Alyssa VanDerVeer blasts a two run shot to give USC a 2-0 lead. Her sixth home run of the year powers USC to a 7-1 win as the Gamecocks sweep the Bucs. South Carolina won big in game one 12-0.

USC has won four of their last five outings and they host No.7 Auburn on Friday.

