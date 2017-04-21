Gamecocks Tie Florida Series

File (Photo: WLTX)

GAINESVILLE, FL - USC back in action on Friday night in game two of their series against Florida in Gainesville. A place that hasn't been kind to them but they righted some wrongs in a 4-1 win.

Freshman Carlos Cortes smashed a two run homer in the first inning to put USC on the board and set the tone for the Gamecocks early on.

South Carolina was up 3-0 and in the bottom of the sixth and LT Tolbert makes the play of the night as he dives and catches a hit out of mid-air between the first and second base gap.

Then Chris Cullens adds to the USC lead with a ground out that brings home Tolbert in the bottom of the 7th.

As far as pitching. Wil Crowe got some redepemption. He tossed 3 Ks and retired 12 batters in a row at one point in his first game in Gainesville since his injury in 2015.

Tyler Johnson has some onions. Bottom of the 8th bases loaded and he gets a huge strike out making Gator fans cry. He would get a fly out on the next pitch and USC makes the plays for a 4-1 win over Florida to tie the series at 1-1.

Both teams back on the diamond at noon today for the finale. USC and UF are tied in the SEC East with 9-8 marks and are 2 1/2 games of out first behind Kentucky.

