Gamecocks Top SEC Women's Soccer Awards

COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina, the two-time SEC regular season champions, racked up a few conference awards today.

Irmo product and senior forward Savannah McCaskill repeats as SEC offensive player of the year. McCaskill led the SEC in assists (9) and scored three game winners this season to go along with 23 points which fourth best in the SEC.

Sophomore Grace Fisk earned Defensive player of the year honors. The sophomore from England helped USC hold SEC opponents to no more than 3 shots per game.

USC head coach Shelley Smith was named coach of the year. It's the fourth coach of they year award for Smith how guided the Gamecocks to back to back unbeaten regular seasons in the SEC.

The Gamecocks had 5 players earn all-conference honors and 3 rookies were named to the All-Freshmen team.

For all of USC's conference award winners go here- http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/w-soccer/spec-rel/102917aab.html

