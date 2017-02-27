Gamecocks Will Need Emotion And More On Senior Night

Jan 11, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) moves the ball during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. South Carolina won 70 to 60. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

COLUMBIA, SC - After a resounding win over Tennessee to end a three game skid, tomorrow night the South Carolina men's basketball team hosts Mississippi State for a 7 pm tip-off in their last home game of the regular season.

That means it will be senior night. Seniors Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell and Justin McKie out of Irmo will be recognized for helping make this program relevant again by way of their recent success.

How about back to back 20 win seasons, top 20 rankings and a pending NCAA tournament berth for this seniors? Frank Martin says this group has been resilient.

"Those guys are powerful dudes. They signed up for something hard. When it got hard they never once winced, gave in, they had some teammates that just didn't want to go through it and those guys just stuck it out."

As freshman they played in front of sparse crowds and now they pack Colonial Life Arena that stands out to McKie.

"I think that's what I take the most pride in that e made it relevant again. We made people want to come back and see the games and see us play. That's the biggest fulfillment in my four years year," said McKie.

For Notice, who hails from Toronto, Canada, is realizing that his last game in the CLA is Tuesday night hasn't hit him yet. But it will.

"Tomorrow my mother comes in and it'll be her first time being able to see me play at the CLA. She's never been to a home game before. So when that happens I think it will really hit me like, yeah this is the last time we're all going to play together on this home court," Notice said.

All the emotions of senior night will need to compartmentalized and managed properly. The Gamecocks still have seeding and to play in the SEC and NCAA tournament.

Right now they tied with Arkansas for third in the conference but the Razorbacks have the tiebreaker.

South Carolina played well on the both ends of the floor in their last outing against Tennessee and they will need to bring that same energy and effort against a Bulldog team they only beat by four points in Starksville, MS on February 11.

USC did a great job guarding Bulldogs leading scorer Quinddary Weatherspoon. Thornwell, PJ Dozier and the other perimeter plays will need to continue to do that.

While they are guard Weatherspoon the weak side defenders will need to step up to stop any unlikely heroes from having big games. Freshman Tyson Carter came off the bench and scored a season high 22 points for the Bulldogs in their last meeting.

Lastly the Gamecocks will need to get more bench production and their big men, Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva, will need to stay out of foul trouble.

We've been saying that all year but when the Gamecocks are getting bench points, controlling the paint both offensively and defensively, while Thornwell and Dozier produce like they are capable the Gamecocks resemble that team that was the SEC leader for a portion of this season.

If that team shows up USC will have memorable night for the seniors.

