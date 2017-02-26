Gamecocks Win SEC Title, Earn No. 1 Seed in SEC Tournament

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- With Mississippi State's loss to Tennessee on Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks won the Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title and will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament.

This is the fourth consecutive SEC title for the Gamecocks. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 95-87 at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday.

(Photo: Southeastern Conference)

South Carolina finished regular season 24-4 overall, and 14-2 in conference play. South Carolina will face the winner of Auburn-Georgia on Friday at 12 p.m.

