WLTX
Close

Gamecocks Win SEC Title, Earn No. 1 Seed in SEC Tournament

Adam Lautenschlager, wltx 8:29 PM. EST February 26, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- With Mississippi State's loss to Tennessee on Sunday, the South Carolina Gamecocks won the Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title and will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament.

This is the fourth consecutive SEC title for the Gamecocks.  South Carolina defeated Kentucky 95-87 at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday.

South Carolina finished regular season 24-4 overall, and 14-2 in conference play.  South Carolina will face the winner of Auburn-Georgia on Friday at 12 p.m.

(© 2017 WLTX)

wltx

Title Time: No. 7 South Carolina beats No. 22 Wildcats 95-87

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories