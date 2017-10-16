Grace Fisk Earns SEC Weekly Award For USC Soccer

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - In back to back week's the USC women's soccer team gets weekly conference honors.

Today sophomore center back Grace Fisk, out of Bromley London was named SEC defensive player of the week. She led USC's back line in a 3-0 shutout over Vanderbilt on Sunday.

The Commodores only managed one shot on goal against Fisk and the USC defense.

USC hasn't allowed more than 3 shots on goal in conference play this year.

Fisk and the No.3 Gamecocks face Mizzou in a road match on Thursday.

