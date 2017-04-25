Graduating USC Student Athletes Excited For Future

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - They've traded in their jerseys for caps and gowns. South Carolina's senior student athletes took graduation photos at Williams Brice Stadium this Tuesday morning. All of the teams and their seniors at picture day will cross the graduation stage in a few days.

A lot of the players are happy to share this moment with their teammates as they transition into the real world to pursue careers and more degrees. USC football senior Ulric Jones will pursue his masters and looks to help current Gamecock football players this upcoming season.

Women's soccer all-time assist leader Chelsea Drennan used to aim to setup teammates running into the goalie box but now she aims to complete pharmacy school.

"I have two more years left of pharmacy school right now and then after that hopefully residency or working in a hospital or pharmacy somewhere."

USC senior guard Duane Notice is still pursuing his goal of professional basketball. A Final Four appearance and consistent play on the defensive end this past season could help him join teammates PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell as NBA hopefuls.

"I plan on playing professionally, securing my agent and I just got to continue working out, hopefully working out for some NBA teams and just you know continuing to pursue my dream."

Irmo's Justin McKie, who was a leader on the men's basketball team, could is trading in his basketball shoes for dress shoes, sneakers or whatever a future role in acting my require.

"Right now I'm going back and forth with a little internal struggle between acting and law school so still trying to figure that out. Me and my family have been talking about it back and forth so we'll figure that out pretty soon."

