Heathwood Hall Star Leads USC Into Final Four

A'ja Wilson (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

DALLAS, TX - They say big time players make big plays in big games in big moments. Junior forward A'ja Wilson is that player for the Gamecocks and she aims to lead South Carolina into a national championship game.

Wilson has had a stellar year. It's highlighted by another SEC Player Of The Year Award and her third All-American honor this season.

She has led the team in blocks and points now the Gamecocks are two wins away from the national title.

"I want to lead these girls to national championship but I want to do it the right way and make them feel good," Wilson said.

Her personality is evident anytime you see her on camera. She always seem to be dancing with her team after big wins as well.

Her smile and laugh is infectious and she sets the tone on and off the court. If she isn't making her teammates laugh she's communicating on defense and making plays on the offensive end.

Wilson was in foul trouble in USC's last outing against Florida State but if the Heathwood Hall product can stay on the floor and produce like she has all year then the Gamecocks maybe doing another dance on Friday night.

USC faces Stanford Friday at 7:30 pm ET at American Airlines Center.

© 2017 WLTX-TV