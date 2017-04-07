Here's Who'll Speak at the USC Championship Parade

(Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia has released the list of speakers who you'll see at Sunday's championship parade to honor USC's national title team.

And to no surprise, USC Head Coach Dawn Staley will be there, as will All-American and Tournament Outstanding Player A'ja Wilson.

Here's the full list:

Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia

Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives (South Carolina 6th District)

Ray Tanner, Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina

Commissioner Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference

President Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. The parade will start on Main Street at the Laurel Street intersection and will commence at the intersection of Main and Gervais streets in front of the South Carolina State House where the Gamecock flag proudly flies.

Due to the parade route on Sunday, there will be no parking after 11:59 p.m. on Saturday along the west side (City Hall side) of Main Street between Laurel and Gervais streets. For additional information, contact Parking Services at 803.545.4015.

