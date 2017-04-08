USC's Championship Parade is Today at 3 PM

(Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Today is the day that the whole city and Gamecock Nation can pay tribute to the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street at the Laurel Street. It will then head to the front of the State House at Main and Gervais Streets, where the formal ceremony will take place.

NOTE: WLTX will have live coverage on our website and Facebook page when the parade begins.

Once that begins, several speakers will take the stage, headline by USC Head Coach Dawn Staley and All-American and Tournament Outstanding Player A'ja Wilson.

Here's the full list of speakers:

Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia

Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives (South Carolina 6th District)

Ray Tanner, Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina

Commissioner Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference

President Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina

© 2017 WLTX-TV