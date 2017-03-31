He's Back! USC's Sindarius Thornwell Says He's Feeling Better

Sindarius Thornwell practices on March 31, 2017.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell says he'll be ready to go for Saturday's game against Gonzaga.

A day after he was held out of practice for a fever, Thornwell was back on the court.

Coach Frank Martin said it was tough for Thornwell not to be out there.

"If I were to tell him he can't practice, he'd probably leave and tell me he's not playing," Martin said. ""He's wired to compete."

Martin says Thornwell felt as if he was letting his teammates down by not being out there Thursday, which Martin says is silly. But that doesn't mean he didn't give him a hard time.

"I told him that evyerone worked yesterday and he laid around and watched TV," Martin said.

"It's great. the feeling of being here and everything that comes with it, it's great for the fact that

we've been counted out every step of the way and nobody believed that we could be here and the fact that we're here and playing is just a great feeling

"everybody's nervous. Nobody wants to lose right now because everybody knows if you lose your season's over with.

