Homers Fuel USC Softball To 20th Win

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks homered not once, not twice but three times in their 9-4 win over Gardener-Webb on Tuesday at home on Beckham Field.

Cayla Drotar out of Hartsville got the start and she had three strikeouts in two innings of work.

USC down 1-0 in the first but not for long as Alyssa VanDerveer sends one out to right field and it's gone. Her three run shot propels USC to a 9-4 victory.

Kaela Snear homered and collected four hits in a game for the first time of her career. Shannon Plese also went yard for the first time in her career for the Gamecocks.

Hayley Copeland wraps up the career first for USC. She got her first win after throwing three scoreless innings to earn the win.

This is win number 20 for USC. They are 20-10 overall 1-5 in the SEC and will go to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on Friday.

