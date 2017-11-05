(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Frank Martin and the Gamecocks took on Buzz Williams and the Virginia Tech Hokies, an NCAA tournament from a year ago for the Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief Exhibition. Proceeds from the game went towards hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Texas and other effected areas.

Four star recruit DJ Burns out of York Prep in Rock Hill was at the CLA to check out the game as well.

The Hokies were the aggressors early as Ahmed Hill throws it down in on the break for two of his 14 points after getting the loose ball. Virginia Tech Had 24 fast break points as they led 36-30 at the break.

USC tried to stage a comeback in the second half as Hassani Gravett hit one of his two threes. He led USC with 15 points but the Gamecocks were just 7 for 33 from three point range as they fall 86-67 to Virginia Tech.

But this game was more about the cause. Coach Martin, Williams and their families both donated $5,000 to the Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief Cause. They were especially grateful and appreciative of all of the support they received because it's more than basketball.

This event would not have happened if the NCAA didn't grant a waiver for the team's to play an extra exhibition game. But this deserved a pass.

"Anything that we're doing obviously I think impacts and helps all of those families. It's probably the best thing the NCAA was done since I've been a head coach," Williams said.

For Martin he was moved that so many people sacrificed the things that most precious of them in order to help people in need while supporting their teams.

"There's three things that we as coaches are always asking people for. Their time, their passion and their money. Those are the three most valuable things that we have in our life. Our time, our passion and our money and for people to step up and support our thought-basketball to help others, that means they gave their time to show up, they gave their passion because they cheered," Martin said.

"Usually I don't pay attention to fans," Martin continued. "But when they made a run it was loud, when we made a run it was loud so they cheered and then they obviously gave money. That's powerful when people do that stuff."

© 2017 WLTX-TV