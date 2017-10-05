WLTX
Close

'I was Heartbroken' USC Frank Martin Says of Former Assistants Arrest

USC head men's basketball coach Frank Martin makes his first public comments on former Gamecock assistant coach Lamont Evans who was recently arrested on federal bribery and corruption charges.

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer , wltx 1:00 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says he was heartbroken when he heard his former assistant Lamont Evans was arrested in a nationwide federal bribery and corruption case.

Martin said Thursday the allegations of bribes to match agents and advisers to players before they became NBA stars didn't surprise him. But he was stunned at Evans' arrest.

Evans, who worked with Martin from 2008 to 2014 at both Kansas State and South Carolina, is among 10 people that have been arrested in the corruption case, including four college assistant coaches and an Adidas executive.

Martin reminded reporters that the Department of Justice has told South Carolina it is not a target of the investigation.

The coach also says has no idea which South Carolina player was named in court papers as "Player-3" who Evans told an agent and a financial adviser if he was paid, they would get him as a client.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories