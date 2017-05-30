Is Chad Holbrook's Future At USC Certain?

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - This offseason will be interesting for South Carolina baseball. Will they get a new coach? There has been some clamoring for head coach Chad Holbrook to be let go but for now he's still the head coach of USC baseball.

After missing out on the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years Holbrook feels he is still the man to lead Carolina. Holbrook hasn't met with USC Athletics Director and good friend Ray Tanner. Tanner is at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida this week. But the two will meet eventually to discuss this season and most likely Holbrook's future.

"Coach Tanner and I will have conversations. There's not a person in the world that I think more of and there's not a person in the world that means more to me. We'll have an opportunity to talk," Holbrook said.

The Gamecocks did have a number of injuries to key players in important spots. Clarke Schmidt was an outstanding pitcher who went down with an injury and starting catch Chris Cullen was also sidelined for the latter portion of the season. USC finished 35-25 and 13-17 in the SEC. They lost 8 conference series in a row and their 2-8 SEC series record is what ultimately held them out of the NCAA tournament despite having 31st rankings in the RPI.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I haven't made mistakes. We're all human beings. Sometimes mistakes are made. But I feel great about my ability to coach and lead this baseball program. I love this university. I love this community. So many people have been so supportive of me, my program and my family and I feel great about moving forward."

Holbrook's current contract expires in 2019.

