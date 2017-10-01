It Stil Comes Down To Execution For The Gamecocks

Sep 30, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp watches his tea take on the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

COLUMBIA, SC - It's looking like USC may need to go back to the drawing board following their 24-17 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Or do they?

USC struggled offensively and could not get off on third down consistently against the Aggies. With injuries almost decimating the offensive line Jake Bentley was sacked 7 times in College Station.

On defense USC only got one sack and allowed 237 rushing yards. Maybe the biggest stat of the game was that the Gamecocks went 2-13 on third down while the Aggies were 7-16.

What's frustrating about Carolina is despite all their injuries at key positions and their shortcomings they've still be in position to win against Kentucky and A&M. This team could be 5-0 but the fact is they are not. So you'll hear that E-word a lot as USC tries to get back on track.

"It's just a matter of execution," USC quarterback Jake Bentley said. Bentley threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled in the redzone.

"I mean you don't think about the people that aren't out there during the time when you're on the field. It's a matter of getting the ball to the right guys and you know we didn't do a good job of that especially late in the game. It's unfortunate that we didn't. We just got to execute better."

Will Muschamp say that his team his having issues in all three phases but we may see USC stay with their running game in their next matchup. USC only gained 23 yards on the ground against the Aggies.

"I think when you're 1-6 kicking field goals there's some issues there. We've had two turnovers. We've had a turnover on downs in the redzone. It's not that we haven't been moving the ball at times. We moved the ball at times tonight." Muschamp added, "we just got to create more opportunities in the run game which will help us throw the ball better."

The second year head coach also feels that the defense is doing what the best they can despite their issues and hopefully the offense can help them out.

"We got to be more productive from a production stand point points wise. It's just hard. It's hard to be perfect on defense and that's what we have to be right now," Muschamp said.

The Gamecocks aim to bounce back at home next Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

