Jadeveon Clowney Turns Trash Cans Into Treasure For Kids

Joe Cook, wltx 11:59 PM. EST December 22, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles trash after the Jaguars beat the Texans 45-7 on Sunday. In response Jaguar fans have been sending trash cans to NRG Stadium in Houston.

But Clowney turned this whole situation around. The Pro Bowler posted a heartfelt photo on his Twitter Page.

In the post Clowney thanked Jaguars fans for all those trash cans because he filled them and a whole truck with toys for needy families at a shelter in Houston for the holidays. He ended his tweet with hashtag "turning trash into treasure, hashtag Merry Christmas".

Check out his post below.

