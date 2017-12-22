Jadeveon Clowney Turns Trash Cans Into Treasure For Kids

HOUSTON, TX - Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles trash after the Jaguars beat the Texans 45-7 on Sunday. In response Jaguar fans have been sending trash cans to NRG Stadium in Houston.
But Clowney turned this whole situation around. The Pro Bowler posted a heartfelt photo on his Twitter Page.
In the post Clowney thanked Jaguars fans for all those trash cans because he filled them and a whole truck with toys for needy families at a shelter in Houston for the holidays. He ended his tweet with hashtag "turning trash into treasure, hashtag Merry Christmas".
