Jadeveon Clowney Turns Trash Cans Into Treasure For Kids

HOUSTON, TX - Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles trash after the Jaguars beat the Texans 45-7 on Sunday. In response Jaguar fans have been sending trash cans to NRG Stadium in Houston.

But Clowney turned this whole situation around. The Pro Bowler posted a heartfelt photo on his Twitter Page.

In the post Clowney thanked Jaguars fans for all those trash cans because he filled them and a whole truck with toys for needy families at a shelter in Houston for the holidays. He ended his tweet with hashtag "turning trash into treasure, hashtag Merry Christmas".

Check out his post below.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV