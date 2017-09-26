Jake Bentley Breaks Down Texas A&M And How The Offense Has To Improve

South Carolina travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Saturday night and the USC offense will need to travel too. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley recaps how his team adjusted against LA Tech and how they need to execute against the Aggies.

wltx 3:26 PM. EDT September 26, 2017

