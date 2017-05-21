Jake Bentley Working With The Mannings This Summer

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) passes against the Massachusetts Minutemen in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - Going into the 2017 season Jake Bentley may look like a bonafide star in college football for the Gamecocks. That's if he can soak in and apply all the tips and advice he can get from Peyton and Eli Manning this summer.

Bentley will be a counselor in the Manning Passing Academy in June. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp confirmed this during a recent stop on his Spurs Up Tour. Jackson Muschamp, a rising sophomore quarterback at will be participating in the four day camp. Jackson is Will's son.

The Manning Passing Academy is one of the go to events for rising quarterbacks. It's regarded as one of the top programs in the country since players are receiving tutelage from two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks.

Not only will Bentley be helping teach up and coming up passers but even as a counselor at this camp he joins elite company. Some former counselors at the Manning Academy include Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck and Jameis Winston.

Bentley threw for over 1400 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman and set a Birmingham Bowl record with 390 pass yards to send his rookie campaign.

The Manning Passing Academy is June 22-25 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA.

