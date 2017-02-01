Jamyest Williams (Photo: WLTX)

Lawrenceville, GA (WLTX) - What made Jamyest Williams, one of the top recruits in the region, choose being a South Carolina Gamecock over being a Georgia Bulldog?

Williams announced on National Signing Day (also known as Wednesday) that he was leaving the Peach State for the Palmetto State.

There were several factors that went into his decision, to be sure. But Williams said when it came down to it, his main driving force was that he wanted to have a chance to strike out on his own. You see, he's from Georgia, has family in Athens (the home of the Bulldogs), and had teammates who are headed to UGA.

But that's not what he wanted for himself.

"I think it was the best fit for me to get away and find myself as a man at South Carolina," he said.

Williams had announced he was coming to USC months ago, but in recent weeks, his home state school had been courting him hard, trying to get the sought after recruit to stay within Georgia's borders.

Williams, though, made up his mind for good when he came one final time to Columbia a little under a week ago. He let the USC coaches know at that time he was coming to school here. Georgia found out on Tuesday.

And what of his friends that he's left behind who he may face in the future?

"It's about to be a battle, you know. And I'm pretty sure they're going to respect my decision, just as I respected theirs. We're going to have our differences on the field, but outside of the field we're going to have that great bond that we have."

For now, Williams says he's excited to get to USC and start his football career.

"I just can't wait. That's all I've got to say. I'm ready."

