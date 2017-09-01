Keys For USC And Who To Watch For In Belk Kickoff Bowl

“The strength of their football team is in their front four. Those guys are extremely talented – (Bradley) Chubb and (Kentavius) Street and (B.J.) Hill and (Justin) Jones. They’re really good football players, so we need to play well. Again, I think we’ve had a good camp, but talk is cheap. We’ve got to go play on Saturday afternoon and play well, and that’s what we plan on doing," USC head coach Will Muschamp said.
“It helps tremendously when you have experience and ability at the position, at the most important position on your squad. When you have that, it certainly gives you a lot more confidence to what you’ll be able to do and how you’ll be able to do it offensively in the game. To understand the calming effect that Jake has on the rest of our football team and certainly our offense is pretty heavy.”
