Keys For USC's Season Finale At Ole Miss

South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) shoots over Memphis Tigers guard Jeremiah Martin (3) during the first half at FedExForum. (Photo: Justin Ford, Justin Ford)

COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina will end an eventful regular season in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.

After a statement win over Tennessee and a emotional senior night victory on Tuesday night over Mississippi State the Gamecocks are trending upward as they approach in the SEC tournament. But they are still some things that need to be done to ensure a deep run in the conference tourney and get a high seed for the NCAA tournament.

Former Gamecock great Alex English breaks down what the Gamecocks need to do at Ole Miss in the video above.

In the video one of the keys English mentions is USC's defense. South Carolina will be a facing an Ole Miss team they defeated 67-56 at home on Jan. 14. In that game the Gamecocks harassed the Rebels into 21 turnovers and held them to 30 percent shooting.

USC will look to duplicate and better that performance as Ole Miss is led by mostly freshman. However, the Rebels are 9-8 in the SEC and have won 18 games this year including two of their last three outings.

South Carolina had great distribution offensively as well. Chris Silva had 16 point 11 rebound double-double. PJ Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell and Rakym Felder also reached double-digits. Felder had 12 off the bench for USC which looked to be the difference in their 11 point win.

Bench production and defense will need to be USC's theme going forward if they want to turn even more heads in the SEC tournament and in Oxford.

Tip-off is 8:30 PM ET on Saturday night.

