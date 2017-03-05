Keys to Repeat as SEC Tournament Champions

The South Carolina Gamecocks bench celebrates after winning the 2016 SEC Tournament title. (Photo: Nelson Chenault, Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – New year, same story. The South Carolina Women’s Basketball team have found themselves in a position to win the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Saturday evening, the Gamecocks beat the Kentucky Wildcats in a close matchup by a final of 89-77 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 66-50 and will now play the Gamecocks Sunday for the SEC Championship.

What will it take for South Carolina to repeat as SEC Tournament Champions? Here’s two keys to the title:

Rely on the Bench

Without Alaina Coates, the Gamecocks have had to take players on the bench to help fill in the missing piece and have done a great job of that. Kaela Davis and Mikah Herbert Harrigan both put up 17 points against Kentucky on Saturday. Coates is obviously one of the best players on the team but if the bench can come through and help put points and rebound, the Gamecocks should be in good shape.



Focus on the Goal

This is not anything new for South Carolina. They’ve been here before. They know how to get it done but it doesn’t mean the game will be easy. Before it was South Carolina and Tennessee dominating women’s basketball in the SEC. Today Mississippi State has made their way onto the mainstage and have put up an impressive 29-3 record for the season. The Bulldogs have never won an SEC Championship in women’s basketball and they lost to the Gamecocks last season for the title. Be rest assured Mississippi State will be ready to play.

The Gamecocks will play the Bulldogs Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

