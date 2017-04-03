WLTX
Close

Lebron James Says He Had a Dream About USC Women's Basketball Team

wltx 10:15 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Even King James is bowing to the new queens of college basketball. 

NBA superstar Lebron James tweeted out Monday his respect for the Gamecocks. 

"Congrats to @dawnstaley and the South Carolina women's squad on the chip! I just woke up from a nap and dreamed I was congratulating u guys face to face on campus! Crazy cause it felt so real! Anyways what a unbelievable season!! #StriveForGreatness."

Staley and the Gamecocks clinched their first championship in program history Sunday night in Dallas. The team was set to have a victory party Monday, but that was canceled due to bad weather. A makeup time has not been announced. 

The Gamecocks will have a championship parade in downtown Columbia Saturday at 3 p.m. Further details are expected sometime this week.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories