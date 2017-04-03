Lebron James Says He Had a Dream About USC Women's Basketball Team

Lebron James (Photo: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Even King James is bowing to the new queens of college basketball.

NBA superstar Lebron James tweeted out Monday his respect for the Gamecocks.

"Congrats to @dawnstaley and the South Carolina women's squad on the chip! I just woke up from a nap and dreamed I was congratulating u guys face to face on campus! Crazy cause it felt so real! Anyways what a unbelievable season!! #StriveForGreatness."

Staley and the Gamecocks clinched their first championship in program history Sunday night in Dallas. The team was set to have a victory party Monday, but that was canceled due to bad weather. A makeup time has not been announced.

The Gamecocks will have a championship parade in downtown Columbia Saturday at 3 p.m. Further details are expected sometime this week.

Congrats to @dawnstaley and the South Carolina women's squad on the chip! I just woke up from a nap and dreamed I was...... — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2017

congratulating u guys face to face on campus! Crazy cause it felt so real! Anyways what a unbelievable season!! #StriveForGreatness🚀 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV