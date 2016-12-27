Legion Field Will Be Familiar Ground For USC And USF

Dec 30, 2015; Birmingham, AL, USA; A general view of Legion Field prior to the 2015 Birmingham Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marvin Gentry, Marvin Gentry)

COLUMBIA, SC - On Thursday the South Carolina Gamecocks and No.25/22 South Florida Bulls will meet for the second time ever in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field. Both teams have been acquainted with the historic football stadium and the city of Birmingham.

"The Magic City" hasn't allowed the Gamecocks to use smoke and mirrors to defeat opponents. South Carolina is 0-2 in Birmingham in bowl games. The last time they at Legion Field they lost to Connecticut 20-7 in the Papajohns.com bowl.

Prior to that in 1979 USC fell 24-14 to Missouri in the Hall Of Fame Bowl.

South Florida has had more success at Legion Field. "The Old Gray Lady" has been kind to them like most old ladies are. In fact they won the first Birmingham Bowl in 2006. That was also the Papajohns.com Bowl and they won 24-7 over East Carolina for their first bowl win as a program. This will be the fourth game in Birmingham for the Bulls where they have a 2-1 record.

This Thursday's game will also be a postseason homecoming for 9 South Carolina players who are from the state of Alabama.

USC Freshman defensive lineman Griffin Gentry is coming home. He is from Birmingham and played at Homewood High School. Junior defensive lineman Ulric Jones hails from Oxford is an hour drive from Legion Field.

Rookie quarterback Jake Bentley, who is making his seventh start in his first bowl game, is from Opelika. Sophomore defensive lineman Boosie Whitlow is also from Opelika which is about 2 hours way from Birmingham.

USC head coach Will Muschamp remembers Legion Field very well.

"Really excited about going to the Birmingham Bowl. The historic Legion Field. Growing up in the southeast sitting in Rome, Georgia with my dad Larry Muschamp watching the Iron Bowl and the SEC Championship games in 1992 and 1993. The home of the SEC."

Legion Field holds almost 75,000 and has hosted the Alabama and Auburn rivalry in the Iron Bowl for 50 seasons. Olympic soccer matches and concerts headlined by Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones have been held in Legion Field. It underwent renovations in 2015 and has 1.4 million dollar scoreboard.

Hopefully the Gamecocks will rock and roll against a successful Bulls team. USF comes in with a 10-2 record and finished 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference. Those two marks are program records for a team making their 8th bowl game. They've also won three straight.

The last time these teams met USC rolled to a 34-3 win at Williams Brice Stadium in 2004.

South Carolina is 6-6 and finished the season strong as they bounced back from a 2-4 record qualified for this bowl game in Muschamp's first year after a 3-9 finish in 2015. For the Gamecocks this will be their 21st bowl game and they have an 8-12 record so far.

Muschamp has appeared in 14 bowl games as either a player, coordinator or head coach. But he only has a 1-1-1 record as a head coach from his Florida days and is 3-4 against teams from Florida.

A win for South Carolina will give them a winning season, Muschamp's second bowl victory as a head coach and five straight bowl victories as a program. A win would tie USC with Marshall as they only teams who have won five consecutive bowl games.

If the offense can control the tempo and the clock and the USC defense can create the turnovers they're accustomed to then we might see South Carolina create some magic in Birmingham.

Kickoff is 1 pm CT at Legion Field this Thursday. You can watch it on ESPN at 2 pm CT and stay tuned to wltx.com for updates as well.